Hot day in the national capital

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI)Delhiites continued to reel under hot weather conditions with the maximum temperature settling at 39.6 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 31.3 degrees Celsius,also four notches above the season's average. Humidity oscillated between 41 and 73 per cent. The maximum temperature at Palam was recorded at 40.9 degrees Celsius while the minimum was recorded at 31.4 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature at Lodhi Road was recorded at 38.9 degrees Celsius and the minimum was recorded at 30.4 degrees Celsius while Ridgerecorded a high of 40.5 degrees Celsius and a low of 29.9 degrees Celsius. The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies with possibility of thundery developments towards afternoon/evening on Sunday. There will be dust raising winds during the day. The maximum temperature on Sunday is likely to be around 38 degrees, while the minimum around 31 degrees Celsius. According to a MeT official, relief from the heat is likely on July 16 as rains are expected on that evening. On Friday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 39.2 and 30.6 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI SLB RCJ