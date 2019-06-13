Hot, dry weather in Delhi; no relief till Sunday evening

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Hot and dry weather prevailed in the national capital Thursday, with the Met office predicting similar conditions for another two-three days.The city recorded a high of 41.2 degrees Celsius, two notches more than normal, and a low of 29 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels oscillated between 31 and 61 per cent, a Met official said.Similar conditions are likely to prevail for another two-three days. Dust-raising winds gusting up to 40 kilometers per hour would keep the maximum temperature between 41 and 43 degrees Celsius, Kuldeep Srivastava, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department, said.The city may witness a partly cloudy sky but there would be no rain activity for the next two days.A cyclonic circulation over western Rajasthan and a western disturbance is likely to start affecting weather in the desert state, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh Sunday onwards.A dust storm and thunderstorm activity is likely on Sunday evening and light rain and thunderstorm on Monday, he said. PTI GVS DPB