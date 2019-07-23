Hot, humid conditions continue in J-K

Jammu, Jul 23 (PTI) Hot and humid weather conditions persisted in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, the meteorological department said.In the twin capitals of the state, mercury settled above the season's average for the third consecutive day, it said.Jammu was the hottest place in the state with a maximum of 36.1 degrees Celsius, 2.4 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature in the city settled at of 27.3 degrees Celsius, 2 notches above normal, a MeT spokesperson said.He said the relative humidity in the city was 71 per cent this morning and 56 per cent in the evening. The summer capital Srinagar also recorded a high of 33.1 degrees Celsius and a low of 19.5 degrees Celsius, the spokesperson said, adding the relative humidity in the city was 70 per cent to 42 per cent. Katra in Reasi district recorded a maximum of 33.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 24.5 degrees Celsius, he said.In Leh, the maximum temperature was 28.1 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 14 degrees Celsius, the spokesperson said Kargil recorded a high of 31.5 degrees Celsius and a low of 13.2 degrees Celsius, he said. The weatherman has forecast scattered to light rain or thundershowers in Jammu and Kashmir divisions and dry weather in Ladakh region till Wednesday.The Met department has also predicted an increase in precipitation from Thursday. PTI TAS AB AD DPB