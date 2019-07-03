Hot, humid conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Jul 3 (PTI) Hot and humid conditions continued unabated in most parts of Punjab and Haryana, with mercury settling up to four notches above normal in the region on Wednesday.Hisar and Narnaul were the hottest places in the region, both recording their maximum temperatures at 41 degrees Celsius, the metrological department said.While Amritsar recorded a high of 40.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, the maximum at Patiala was 39.4 degrees Celsius, also four notches above normal.Among other places in the region, Ambala had a high of 39.3 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, followed by 38.1 degrees Celsius at Ludhiana and 37.6 degrees Celsius at Karnal.Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded the maximum temperature at 38.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.The relative humidity levels in most parts of Punjab and Haryana were between 53 to 84 per cent.The IMD has forecast light to moderate rains at few places in Punjab and Haryana on Thursday and Friday. PTI VSD DPB