Hot, humid weather conditions in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Jul 1 (PTI) Hot and humid weather conditions prevailed in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday with Chandigarh recording a high of 40.5 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal.Among other places in Haryana, Ambala, Bhiwani and Hisar braved hot weather conditions at 40.2, 42.2 and 43 degrees Celsius respectively, the metrological department said.Karnal and Narnaul recorded their respective maximums at 39 and 42 degrees Celsius.In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their respective maximums at 41.7, 39.2 and 40.5 degrees Celsius, up to six degrees above normal.The weatherman has forecast light to moderate rains at isolated places of Punjab and Haryana in the next 48 hours. PTI CHS DPB