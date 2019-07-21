Hot, humid weather prevails in J-K

Jammu, Jul 21 (PTI) Most parts of Jammu and Kashmir experienced hot and humid weather on Sunday as the maximum temperature in the twin capitals of Jammu and Srinagar settled several notches above the season's average, the Met office said.The winter capital Jammu was the hottest place in the state, recording a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius, an official said.While the day temperature in the city was 2.3 degrees above season's average, the night temperature too was 0.9 degrees above normal during this time of the season.The relative humidity in Jammu was 83 per cent at 8.30 am and 61 per cent at 5.30 pm, the spokesman said. The maximum temperature recorded in Srinagar was 32.7 degrees Celsius-- 3.2 degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature in the summer capital was 19.7 degrees Celsius-- a notch above normal, the spokesman said. The relative humidity in the city was 63 per cent in the morning and 39 per cent in the evening. Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine, recorded a high of 33.8 degrees Celsius and a low of 24.2 degrees Celsius, making it the second hottest place in the state. Leh in Ladakh region marked an increase of seven notches in the day temperature which settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature was 11.2 degrees Celsius against the previous night's 9.2 degrees Celsius, the spokesman said. In nearby Kargil, he said the maximum temperature rose by 5.7 degrees to settle at 28.9 degrees Celsius. The town, however, recorded a slight dip in the night temperature which settled at 10.5 degrees Celsius against the previous night's 11.7 degrees Celsius. The weatherman has predicted scattered light rain or thundershowers in Jammu division, isolated light rain or thundershowers in Kashmir and dry weather in Ladakh division during the next 24 hours. PTI TAS RHL