Hotel cancels Shivakumar's reservation citing 'some emergency'

Mumbai, Jul 10 (PTI) Karnataka Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar had booked a room in the Mumbai hotel where rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs from the state are staying but the reservation was cancelled "due to some emergency", the hotel has said. No charges will be applicable, the Renaissance Hotel in Powai said in an e-mail. The e-mail communication is from the assistant reservation manager to a Ms Hetavi. "As per our conversation we wish to inform you that we have reservation in the name of DK Shivakumar:REZ775665D2. Due to some emergency in the hotel we need to cancel the reservation. No charges will be applicable," the e-mail reads. Congress leader Shivakumar, accompanied by senior JD(S) MLAs, is outside the hotel and prevented from entering the hotel. The minister said the police was telling him no room was booked in his name, but he insisted that he had booked a room in his name in the hotel. On Tuesday midnight, 10 of the 12 MLAs put up in the luxury hotel in Powai wrote to Mumbai Police, saying they feared a threat to their lives, and asked that Shivakumar be prevented from entering the hotel.