Hotel Leelaventure Q2 net loss widens to Rs 66.53 cr

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Hospitality firm Hotel Leelaventure Monday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 66.53 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, on account of rise in expenses. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 24.44 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Hotel Leelaventure said in a filing to BSE. Standalone total income of the company stood at Rs 167.66 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 159.81 crore for the same period year ago. Total expenses for the quarter stood at Rs 241.48 crore against Rs 184.25 crore for the year-ago quarter. Shares of Hotel Leelaventure today closed at Rs 12.45 on BSE, down 1.81 per cent from the previous close. PTI AKT MRMR