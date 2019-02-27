'Hotel Transylvania 4' locks 2021 Christmas release date

Los Angeles, Feb 27 (PTI) Sony has booked a 2021 Christmas release date for the fourth chapter in the "Hotel Transylvania" franchise.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the CG-animated picture has been green-lit and will open December 22, 2012.This is the first time the studio has gone for a date in the year-end holidays."Hotel Transylvania 4" will clash with Universal's "Wicked" and less than a week after "Avatar 3" hits the screens on December 17.Featuring Adam Sandler as Count Dracula, the last installment, "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation", grossed the highest USD 528.6 million following its release last July.The series consists of an ensemble cast, also led by the voices of Andy Samberg and Selena Gomez. PTI RDSRDS