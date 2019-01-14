Hoteliers request Dalai Lama to host 'Kal Chakra' puja in Dharamshala

Dharamshala, Jan 14 (PTI) A group of Dharamshala hoteliers Monday wrote to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama requesting him to host a 'Kal Chakra' puja here in an effort to increase the tourist inflow into Himachal Pradesh. "'Kal Chakra' puja has already taken place at various states like Bihar, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, but not in Himachal Pradesh," said Ashwani Bamba, president of Dharamshala Hotel & Restaurant Association. In a letter to the Dalai Lama, the association members wrote that the economy of Himachal Pradesh largely relies on tourism and 'Kal Chakra' puja will largely benefit the state. "Thousands of foreigners as well as Indian tourists are visiting Dharamshala on a regular basis during the past so many years. The city has grown up a lot in terms of infrastructure. Dharamshala has also been selected as one of the smart cities of India," the letter stated. "We strongly believe if 'Kal Chakra' is hosted here, it will give a tremendous boost to the tourist inflow in the city. We request you to explore the possibility of hosting 'Kal Chakra' puja for the year 2019 in Dharamshala," it stated. PTI CORR SNESNE