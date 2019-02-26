Hours after air strike, Army tweets poem on being powerful

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Hours after the Indian Air Force hit terror camps inside Pakistan, the Army Tuesday tweeted a Hindi poem which says that "if you are docile and polite before the enemy, he may consider you as a coward, the way Kauravas treated Pandavas". The poem by Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar' was tweeted by Additional Director General, Public Information on its official handle. Peace overtures, the poem says, is possible only when you are in a powerful position and capable to win. PTI NAB NAB DVDV