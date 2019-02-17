Hours after demanding UP CM visit family, slain CRPF jawan's wife agrees to perform last rites

Lucknow/Gorakhpur, Feb 16 (PTI) The wife of slain CRPF jawan Vijay Maurya who had refused to cremate her husband's body till Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited their house in Deoria, late on Saturday night relented and agreed to perform the last rites.Maurya was one of the 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus.Vijay Laxmi agreed to cremate her husband's body and it has been completed, District Magistrate, Deoria, Amit Kishore, told PTI. "The demand for a park and road be constructed in the memory of her husband will be done. Bollywood singer Kailash Kher who was to perform at Deoria Mahotsav will give Rs 10 lakh to the family of the martyr. Kher, however, cancelled his concert at Deoria Mahotsav on Saturday and may perform on Sunday," he said.Earlier in the day, speaking at the inaugural function at the Raj Bhavan here, Adityanath said the government of India has launched a "war" against terrorismHe said in the moments of crisis, "we should associate ourselves with the sacrifice made by the jawans". "The brave jawans have sacrificed their lives for the country," Adityanath said, while paying homage to those killed in the attack.Later, the chief minister on Saturday inaugurated a exhibition of fruits, vegetables and flowers (Pradeshik Phal, Shaakbhaaji evam Pushp Pradarshani-2019) at the Raj Bhavan. He was also in Allahabad, where Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu visited on Saturday."Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was today in Prayagraj (Allahabad) and in Lucknow," Additional Chief Secretary (Religious Affairs, Information and Tourism) Awanish Awasthi told PTI.When asked whether Adityanath had gone to meet the families of CRPF jawans killed in the Pulwama attack , he said, "No, not today.Ministers were deputed at 12 places and they were asked to go."A senior UP government official said the chief minister may soon meet the family members of the martyrs, and there is a plan. "We will propose a function very soon," theofficial said.At the Raj Bhavan, Adityanath said every countrymen should unite in the fight against terrorism and pledge to wipe it off. "Terrorism is not a solution to any problem, it is a root of every evil and we should fight it together," he said. "The government of India has launched a war against terrorism, and it will definitelyemerge victorious. We will put an end to terrorism and Naxalism," Adityanath said.He also said the Centre and state government will always stand by the family members of those killed in the line of duty.Throwing light on the exhibition, Adityanath said, "UP Raj Bhavan is oneof the few Raj Bhavans in the country, where creative programmes like the exhibition on exhibition on fruits, vegetables and flowers are held."He also said he was in Allahabad as Naidu was there. Uttar Pradesh P Governor Ram Naik too was present in Allahabad.He went on to say that he "returned (to Lucknow) only to participate in the programme, which is linked with the prosperity of farmers." PTI CORR/ NAV ANBANB