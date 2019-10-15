'House Arrest' to premiere on Nov 15 on Netflix

Mumbai, Oct 15 (PTI) Ali Fazal and Sriya Pilgaonkar-starrer "House Arrest" will debut on Netflix on November 15, the streamer announced on Tuesday.Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and Samit Basu, the film is about a man, who trapped in his own fears, locks himself at home, only to find that while he can restrict his interaction with the world, he can't keep the world from entering his domain.The movie also features Jim Sarbh and Barkha Singh in pivotal roles, Netflix said in a statement.The film is produced by Trilok Malhotra and KR Harish of India Stories Media & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. PTI RB RB