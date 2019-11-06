House resolution allows TV channels to telecast Gurbani from Golden Temple

Chandigarh, Nov 6 (PTI) The Punjab assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution, permitting all TV and radio channels to air 'Gurbani' from the Golden Temple.Punjab minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa moved the resolution during the special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, requesting the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, the apex gurdwara body, to make arrangements to ensure that all TV and radio channels could telecast or broadcast Gurbani.Gurbani refers to various hymns and compositions by Sikh Gurus and other writers of the Guru Granth Sahib and incorporated in the Sikh spiritual text.The resolution was passed unanimously by the House.Bajwa said it is enshrined in the Guru Granth Sahib (holy book) that "With 'Gurbani' there is light across the World' and this message should be disseminated around the globe.One way to do this, he said, is to transmit 'Gurbani Kirtan' from Darbar Sahib through maximum means cross every nook and corner of the world.He lamented that even after 550 years of Guru Nanak Dev explaining the significance of women in the society, women are not allowed to perform 'sewa' or 'Kirtan'.He also requested the SGPC in this regard and urged them to discuss the issue odf permitting women to perform 'sewa' and 'kirtan'. PTI CHS RAXRAX