Houses near lake demolished in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, May 29 (PTI) The district administration of Ghaziabad and the municipal corporation bulldozed alleged illegally-constructed houses near Arthala lake on Wednesday, officials said. Nine fully-constructed and six semi-constructed buildings, and boundary walls of four plots were demolished in the joint operation at Balaji Vihar colony. These houses, which were constructed on government land, were illegally sold to buyers, District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari said. The demolition was carried out in compliance with a National Green Tribunal order, Maheshwari said. The demolition drive will continue on Thursday too. An FIR has been lodged against the property dealers for selling LMC (land management committee) plots of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation, the official said. The administration will try to rehabilitate the poor residents, she said. Two days ago, the women of the colony had protested against the administration by shouting slogans while standing in knee-deep water of the lake. PTI CORRHMB