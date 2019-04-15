How come all 'thieves' have Modi in their surnames, asks Rahul

Nanded, Apr 15 (PTI) Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of corruption and asked how come all "thieves" have 'Modi' as the common surname as he referred to fugitive businessman Nirav Modi and former IPL chairman Lalit Modi.Gandhi made the remarks while addressing a rally in support of Congress's Nanded Lok Sabha seat candidate and the party's Maharashtra chief Ashok Chavan.Keeping up his attack on Modi on the Rafale fighter jet deal, Gandhi asked the prime minister how come industrialist Anil Ambani got the offset contract despite having no experience in manufacturing such planes.He reiterated his charge that Modi put Rs 30,000 crore of the people's money into Ambani's pocket by ensuring that the industrialist got the contract. Gandhi also challenged the prime minister for a debate on the Rafale deal and other alleged scams.In the past, Ambani rejected Gandhi's allegations and emphasised that the government had no role in Rafale maker Dassault picking his company as a local partner."But tell me one thing...Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi...how come they all have Modi as common name. How come all the thieves have Modi as the common name?" Gandhi asked.Reacting to the Congress leader's surname comment, Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini claimed that it was an insult to a particular section of the society.Gandhi expounded the Nyay programme, aimed at ensuring minimum income guarantee to the poor, and his party plans to implement it on coming to power.The party, in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, has said Nyay assures up to Rs 72,000 a year or Rs 6,000 a month income to 20 per cent of India's poorestfamilies.Gandhi said the scheme will increase purchasing power of the people that will help tackle unemployment, which he said, was the highest in the last 45 years.He also assured to fill 22 lakh vacant government posts if the Congress comes to the power.The Congress will bring a law to see farmers are not jailed for failing to repay loan, Gandhi said.Nanded, from where Chavan is seeking re-election, will vote on April 18. PTI COR ENM VT RSY ANBANB