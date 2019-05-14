How It Feels to Have Virender Sehwag as the Brand Ambassador: Naval Goel, CEO and Founder, PolicyX.com

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Gurgaon, Haryana, India Business Wire IndiaPolicyX.com - a Gurugram, Haryana based company came out with the face of the company for the first time and he is none other than the former legendary cricketer Virender Sehwag. The association took place in March 2019. It is the first of its kind marketing campaign by PolicyX.com featuring Virender Sehwag spread across various insurance products. In November 2018, PolicyX.com has completed its 5 successful years in the industry, and after attaining this important milestone of its journey, the company decided to have a face of the organization for wider reach. PolicyX.com has served more than 1 lac customers and gets 1 million+ visitors on its portal every month. The team of more than 200 people provide customer support and guidance instantly. As per the sources of the company, signing Virender Sehwag as the Brand Ambassador was the companys first choice. According to the spokesperson of the company, his humble nature, genuine behavior, transparency and the will of promoting the right things makes him perfect for PolicyX.com. The company aims to simplify the entire insurance buying procedure and want people to be aware about the importance of holding insurance in its investment portfolio. Naval Goel (CEO & Founder of PolicyX.com) said, Everyone knows Virender Sehwag. There is no need of introducing him, he carries the most genuine & humble nature which makes him a great personality. After attaining so many highs in his career, he still helps people in every possible manner and always promotes good work. That actually motivated us to have him on board as the brand ambassador of the company. He further added, I am highly excited about this association and looking forward to positive outcomes. Naval also reveals that, with this association, We are looking forward to building trust among our customers and for the same, it is highly important to have genuine and trustworthy personality and we all know that Virender Sehwag carries such an aura. With this association, PolicyX.com seems to garner a wider reach. The company is planning to come out with different marketing campaigns with Sehwag soon. Anil Kumar (Marketing Manager- PolicyX.com) - Naval and the entire organization is extremely excited about this association. We hope it brings fruitful results to us in terms of growth which will be a combination of trust and good work. We have set multiple things that would be out soon in the market. Goel Further added, Having Sehwag as the brand ambassador seems to be a fruitful association. He is away from the fake world and believes in promoting real and good things only. We are happy that he is also very excited and love what we are doing as a company. This association will surely build trust among customers.About PolicyX.com PolicyX.com- an IRDA approved, self-funded insurance comparison portal helping consumers compare, choose and buy policies online. The company was founded with an aim to provide consumers with expert guidance in selecting health, life, travel & corporate insurance plans from some of the top insurance providers in the country. It runs complex algorithms to find plans that fit customer requirement, complete with live quotes, dynamic cash flow charts(first in the segment), videos and infographics within seconds, thereby helping them make an informed choice. PWRPWR