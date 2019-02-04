'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' to release in India on March 22

Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" is slated to hit the Indian screens on March 22.According to a press release, the third part of the hit animated film franchise by Universal Pictures International and DreamWorks Animation will release across the country in 2D, 3D and IMAX. Writer-director Dean DeBlois returns alongside the all-star cast, with Jay Baruchel reprising his role of Hiccup, for the last installment in the series.Now chief and ruler of Berk alongside Astrid, Hiccup has created a gloriously chaotic dragon utopia. When the sudden appearance of female Light Fury coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced, Hiccup and his dragon, Toothless must leave the only home they have known and journey to a hidden world thought only to exist in myth. As their true destines are revealed, dragon and rider will fight together - to the very ends of the Earth - to protect everything they have grown to treasure.Brad Lewis and Bonnie Arnold are attached as producers.Lewis, known for his work on beloved films such as "Ratatouille", is excited to share the new chapter in the series with fans, both old and new."It is such a thrill to make an adventure that is equal parts sincere and epic-one that helps an audience feel such a gamut of emotion. We're so lucky that the first two Dragons have been so embraced... "And I'm thrilled to now be a part of such an unexpected new chapter in this series. This film is not only welcoming to Dragon newcomers, it's also deeply satisfying to diehard fans," the producer said in a statement.The film also features voice stars America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Kit Harington, Craig Ferguson, Jonah Hill, Kristen Wiig and F Murray Abraham. "The Hidden World" will open in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in over 1,000 screens. PTI RDS BKBK