Howrah court violence: HC directs DGP, home secy to file affidavits

Kolkata, Apr 29 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court Mondaydirected the West Bengal DGP, home secretary, policecommissioner of Howrah and other officials to file separatepersonal affidavits on violence at Howrah court premises lastweek which left several persons injured and led to ceasework by lawyers in the state. Hearing a suo motu writ petition on the violence, a division bench headed by Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan observed that unauthorised intrusion into court premises and the activities would stand to breach the Constitution and the laws.Lawyers at the Howrah district court and employees of the Howrah Municipal Corporation, which is located oppositeto the court, clashed on April 24 over vehicle parking.The lawyers alleged police highhandedness in controlling the situation. Several persons, including lawyers, were injured in the incident. The bench said the executive agency of a state has theconstitutional duty to provide infrastructure for courts and protect those institutions and premises dedicated for activities in connection with the courts.The bench, also comprising Justice Arijit Banerjee, said the courts are constitutional forts of power and authority from where judicial power is exercised on behalf of the sovereign.Apart from the DGP, the home secretary and the policecommissioner, the bench also directed the commissioner of Howrah Municipal Corporation and station house officer of Howrah to file separate personal affidavits on the untoward incidents of April 24.The court directed that the affidavits be filed by May 1 when the matter would be taken up for hearing again.The bench also directed that the high court, on theadministrative side, will carry out the exercises to ensuresmooth judicial functioning of courts at Howrah.The Chief Justice also requested the lawyers, who are on ceasework, to attend courts.Condemning the alleged attack on lawyers, the Bar Council of West Bengal had on Thursday urged the barassociations of all courts in the state to observe ceaseworkfrom Friday to Monday.