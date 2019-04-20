Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express derails near Kanpur

(Eds: Adding Kanpur DM's quote) Kanpur (UP), Apr 20 (PTI) Twelve coaches of the Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express derailed near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh early Saturday, injuring 15 people. The train was going to New Delhi when the incident occurred near Rooma railway station -- about 20 km from here -- in Kanpur Nagar district around 12.50 am. Four out of the 12 derailed Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches had overturned, North Central Railway public relations officer Amit Malviya said. General Manager of the North Central Railway Rajiv Chaudhary said an inquiry was ordered in this connection which would be conducted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, A K Jain. He said a special train comprising 14 coaches with 900 passengers of Poorva Express left for New Delhi around 5.45 am while another train of 10 coaches left around 7.50 am with the remaining passengers. The coaches that derailed are: S8, S9, B1-B5, A1, A2, HA1, pantry car and an SLR (seating cum luggage rake), according to a statement issued by the railways. The district magistrate, senior superintendent of police and other senior officials reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation, officials said. Kanpur Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Prem Prakash said the passengers of the derailed train were brought to Kanpur station by buses. "The administration, police and the locals, who were the first responders, have done a wonderful job by rushing the victims to hospitals in a short span of time after a such a major accident," an official of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) told reporters here. Recounting the incident, a passenger said there was a loud sound and everyone fell off their seats. Another passenger said he got out of the window of the train after the accident. The railways has issued helpline numbers: 1072, 9454403738, 9454401463, 9454401075, 9454400384 and 0512- 23333111/112/113. Malviya said the New Delhi-Howrah down line was cleared while work was underway on the up line, which was likely to be restored by evening. As many as 28 trains were diverted and 16 cancelled because of the derailment, the officials said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to extend all possible help to those affected and ensure that proper medical treatment is provided to them. Kanpur District Magistrate Vijay Vishwas Pant said barring three people, others have been discharged from hospital. Of these, two are undergoing treatment at the Hallet Hospital and one at the Kanshi Ram Hospital, he said. Santosh (34), Basanti (75) and Sadhna (45) were provided an immediate monetary compensation of Rs 5,000, and Sumit Kumar (35) with serious injuries was given a compensation of Rs 25,000, according to a statement issued by the North Central Railway. PTI SAB SNESNESNE