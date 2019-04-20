Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express derails near Kanpur

Kanpur (UP), Apr 20 (PTI) Ten coaches of the Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express derailed near Kanpur early on Saturday, injuring five people, railway officials said. No casualties were reported so far in the incident that occurred near Rooma railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district at 12.54 am. Five people are reported injured and four out of the 10 bogies derailed have overturned, the officials said. PTI ZIRHMB