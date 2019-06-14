Howzat Launches Fantasy Cricket League With Huge Welcome and Referral Bonuses

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire IndiaHowzat, Indias Most Trusted Fantasy Sports Game, has launched an all-new Fantasy Cricket League with exciting bonuses and other lucrative offers. For a cricketing-crazy nation like India, Howzat hosts this Fantasy Cricket League in sync with the Cricket World Cup. It is a wonderful opportunity for people to use their cricket expertise and win huge rewards as well.Howzat is a go-to platform, be it for T20 formats, one day cricket or international formats like Cricket World Cup. People who want to play fantasy cricket, need to have passion and knowledge of cricket as well as an awareness about what is happening in the world of cricket.On signing up for the Fantasy Cricket League, users have a choice of entering contests by forming a team of 11 players. These players can be from any of the two teams playing in a particular contest. Each player is assigned some points based on their statistical data. A user will use his cricket knowledge along with player stats to strategize and build a fantasy team, the Howzat spokesperson said.What's in the bucket for Howzat users? Howzat is hosting an action-packed league for its users. Fantasy Cricket can be played at any time, anywhere on smartphones or on desktops. Howzat fantasy cricket not only develops participants skills like decision-making, focus and estimation, but also gives away real cash prizes to game winners.The fantasy cricket gaming platform provides two-types of games free fantasy games and paid games. The Refer a friend and earn promotion offer encourages users to share their Howzat experience with their family and friends. There is also an incentive to get up to 5000 welcome bonus on first deposit.With its interactive platform, every cricket lover falls in love with the unmatched features of the platform. The smooth interface and appealing graphics help users to get familiar with the game quickly and use it with great ease.Most importantly, it is safe to play on Howzat as fantasy cricket is a skill-based game, and skill-based games are 100% legal in India to play for free or with cash.About HowzatHowzat.com is an online cricket platform offering the best fantasy cricket, especially for users who have enjoyed cricket in the past and would love to experience the game once again. With its smooth user interface and unmatched features, the leading fantasy cricket platform brings the best gaming experience to its users. The game app can be downloaded from iOS and Android app stores. PWRPWR