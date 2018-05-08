HP approves amendments in hydro-policy to promote investment

Shimla, May 8 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government today approved amendments in the hydro-power policy with a view to reviving 737 stalled projects of 5,500MW capacity and attracting investors for new projects.

The state cabinet in its meeting today decided to make it mandatory for State Electricity Board to purchase power produced by hydro projects with capacity up to 10 MW gave approval to the proposal that the generic tariff applicable in case of Hydro Power Projects (HEPs) up to 25 MW will be from the date of the commissioning and not from the date of implementation agreement, a release said.

It was also approved that wheeling charges/open access charges will not be levied for HEPs up to 25 MW capacity, enabling them to sell power on competitive rates outside the state also.

The state cabinet today decided to rationalise royalty rates for allotment of new projects and keeping in view the provisions of national hydro power policy and bordering hilly States of Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur further decided to defer 12 per cent free power for first 12 years in case of already allotted projects.

All these steps will ensure that 737 stalled projects of around 5,100 MW capacity will get a lifeline and their execution will be geared up.

Moreover, it will be possible to allot 300 projects of 2,200 MW capacity for which there were no takers despite repeated advertisements under the old policy, an official release here said.

These measures would help catalyse private investment in hydro power sector to the tune of Rs. 70,000 crore over the next ten years.

The Cabinetaccorded approval to guidelines for implementation of Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kissan scheme in the State to reduce cost of cultivation and enhanced farm income by adopting zero budget natural farming.

An allocation of Rs. 25 crore has been made for the Scheme which would encourage organic farmingand reduce the use of chemical fertilizers by the farmers in their fields. The State universities would prepare package of practices for its implementation.

The Cabinet gave its nod to allocate 66 MW Dhaulasidh hydro project on Beas river in Hamirpur district to SJVN Ltd. for implementation on standalone, BOOM basis instead of Special Purpose Vehicleon the pattern of Luhri Stage-I and II and Sunni Dam hydroelectric projects.

It also decided to regularize the services of contractual employees working in different departments of the state government who have completed three years of continuous services as on March 31, 2018 andSeptember 30, 2018.

It also gave its nod to regularize the services of daily waged/ contingent paid workers in various departments , completing five years of continuous services as onMarch 31 andSeptember 30, 2018.

The Cabinet decided to issue Letter of Intent for grant of mining lease over area measuring 108 hectares for setting up of white cement plant at Noradhar in district Sirmaur in favour of M/s FCI Aravali Gypsum and Minerals India Ltd.(a Government of India undertaking), Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

In order to motivate students to take interest in Science subject, the Cabinet decided to introduce Yuva Vigyan Purskar Yojna for 10+2 students.Under the scheme, ten meritorious students obtaining highest marks in Science stream of 10+2 standard in Board examination will be given scholarship.

The cabinet gave approved the Himachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Fund (Victim of Crime-Compensation)Scheme, 2018. PTI PCL MR MR