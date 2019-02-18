HP Assembly passes state budget for 2019-20

Shimla, Feb 18 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Monday passed the budget for 2019-20 and the related Appropriation Bill authorising the state government to spend Rs 46,971 crore from the consolidated fund. The budget was presented in the Assembly on February 9 by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who also holds the finance portfolio. As many as 36 members from the opposition Congress, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the lone CPM MLA participated in the budget debate in the Assembly. The Assembly was adjourned sine die after passing the budget. This was the last session of HP Assembly before upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The budget session was called earlier and was cut short to 13 sittings keeping in view the probable announcement by the central election commission in the first week of March regarding the schedule of upcoming general elections. PTI DJI MRMR