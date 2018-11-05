HP assembly winter session to start from Dec 10 at Dharamshala

Shimla, Nov 5 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Assembly's winter session will be held from December 10 to 15 at Dharamshala, an official spokesperson said here Monday.The cabinet in its meeting held here Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur decided to recommend the governor to convene the assembly's winter session from December 10-15 at Dharamshala, he said.The session will have six sittings, the spokesman said. The cabinet also gave its approval for launching the Mukhya Mantri Nirog Yojna. The scheme will be applicable to all permanent residents, in all age groups, of the state and it aims at preventing long term illnesses by ensuring early diagnosis through basic health checkups, he said. The cabinet said no permit or pass will be required for transport of ethanol and no excise duty or export and import fee will be levied on ethanol invoiced specifically for petroleum companies for the purpose of blending into petrol and diesel, the spokesman said. It gave its nod to a few amendments in the Himachal Pradesh Lease Rules, 2013, to make it more simple so that more private investment could be attracted in the state. The amended rules will be notified for seeking any objection or suggestions from the general public, the spokesman said.It gave its nod to fill posts of various categories on contract basis through direct recruitment in the super specialty department of the Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda. This includes 144 posts of nurses with a view to provide better health facilities to the people, the spokesman said.To make the Himachal Pradesh University of Health Sciences functional, the cabinet approved creation of four posts of various categories related to vice chancellor, registrar, controller of examinations and finance officer.It also approved to create and fill up other posts of various categories for the smooth functioning of the university, the spokesman said.The cabinet gave its nod to the policy for cadre building in the newly-opened medical colleges in the state.The spokesman said it was decided to allot 72 flats, constructed by HIMUDA under the Integrated Housing and Slum Development Programme (IHSDP) at Hamirpur, to the Dr Radhakrishanan Medical College, Hamirpur.The cabinet gave its nod to fill up 25 posts of principal (college cadre) through state public service commission through direct recruitment.It has been decided to abolish and change the designation of panchayat sahayaks to panchayat secretaries (contract) and regularise them as per the government's policy, the spokesman said.They will be provided a minimum pay of Rs 9,710 per month. It was also decided to fill up 300 posts of panchayat secretaries on contract basis in the gram panchayats, he said.Permission was granted to engage JBR Technologies Private Limited Ludhiana as service provider for setting up of the Integrated Solid Waste Management Project at Baddi in Solan district on public-private partnership mode.It approved to create and fill up 13 posts of various categories in the Directorate of Medical Education and Research for its smooth functioning, the spokesman said.The approval has also been granted to fill up 19 posts of different categories on outsource basis in the Composite Testing Laboratory Kandaghat in Solan district till these posts are filled up on regular basis, he said.It was decided that the state higher education council would be constituted to bring improvement and quality in higher education. PTI DJI PTI ANBANB