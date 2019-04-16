HP bar owners meet CM for withdrawal of hiked licence fees

Shimla, Apr 16 (PTI) A delegation of Himachal Pradesh bar and restaurant owners Tuesday met Chef Minister Jai Ram Thakur and urged him to withdraw the hike in annual licence fee for serving liquor in bars and restaurants.Shimla Hotel and Restaurant Association president Sanjay Sood said the chief minister assured the delegation to take necessary steps in this regard after the general elections.Sood criticised the hike in annual licence fees in the new policy from Rs 2.5 lakh in 2018-19 to Rs 3.75 lakh in 2019-20 with 10 per cent security for serving and sale of alcohol in bars and restaurants. He said if their demands are not met soon, the 500 odd bar owners will be left with no option but to surrender their licences as the business of running bar has become unviable under the new excise policy implemented since April 1. PTI DJI DPB