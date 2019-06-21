HP bus accident: 2-minute silence observed during Yoga Day function

Shimla, Jun 21 (PTI) A two-minute silence was observed during a state-level function on the International Day of Yoga on Friday to pay homage to 44 people killed in the bus accident in Himachal Pradesh. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Governor Acharya Devvrat also participated in the Yoga Day function, which started at 6 am. On Thursday, at least 44 people were killed and 34 others injured when an overloaded bus fell into a deep drain in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. Thakur had expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter. PTI DJI SNESNE