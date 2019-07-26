HP centre in Andhra to skill students in IoT for agriculture

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Tech major Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) on Friday said it has signed a pact with Agastya International Foundation to set up a Centre of Excellence in Andhra Pradesh for skilling students on using emerging technologies like Internet of Things (IoT) in agriculture. The facility will be set up on the Foundation's campus at Gudipalli in Andhra Pradesh. It will provide students with access to advanced IT solutions that are at the leading edge of technology innovation in the agricultural sector to achieve higher food production from finite land resources, a statement said. "Technology can play a vital role in addressing rapidly-evolving global needs related to food and agriculture. Being a purpose-driven organisation, we are leveraging previously untapped resources to reveal new solutions for such social and environmental challenges," HPE India Managing Director Som Satsangi said. The Centre of Excellence will train the youth on technology to improve yield, productivity and sustainability across the entire agricultural ecosystem, he added. Under the guidance of Internet of Things (IoT) experts from HPE, these students will get the opportunity to work with soil fertility experts on agriculture-related projects. The training, in the areas of IoT and computer programming, also aims to improve their employment prospects. PTI SR RUJ MRMR