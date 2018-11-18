HP CM accuses previous Cong govt of making false promises

Shimla, Nov 18 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday accused the previous Congress government of making false promises to people of the state. He alleged that the previous dispensation in the state laid foundation stones of several projects without a single penny of budgetary provisions. "For the present government, it is an uphill task to fulfill those promises as it requires huge budgetary provisions," the chief minister said. Thakur alleged that the Congress government did not care about the development of the state instead it remained busy fighting corruption charges faced by its head. He also exuded confidence that his party will emerge victorious in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The chief minister said his government has made all-round development of the state as its top priority and has received over Rs 9,000 crore from the Centre for different projects. PTI CORR SNESNE