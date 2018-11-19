HP CM alleges previous govt of neglecting development of state

Shimla, Nov 19 (PTI) Previous Himachal government failed to prepare detailed project reports for over 68 national highways sanctioned by the Union government, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said Monday.Addressing a public meeting at Jassur in Kangra district Monday, Thakur without naming anyone, alleged several ambitious projects kept on hanging fire due to lack of interest in development by the previous Congress government in the state. Eying the last assembly elections, the previous Congress government had made mere announcements of setting up of various projects a few months before the polls without any budget provisions, he added.Thakur said the present government in the state was paying special attention on development of those areas which had been remained neglected so far.Earlier in the day, he laid foundation stone of an inter state bus stand at Jassur to be constructed at a cost of Rs 7.50 crore. This bus stand would have three storey commercial complex and six ticket counters and other civic amenities, a government official said. PTI DJI PTI DPBDPB