HP CM conducts aerial survey of proposed airport site in Mandi

Shimla, Dec 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur conducted an aerial survey of the site for construction of proposed international airport at Balh in Mandi district Friday, an official spokesperson said. Thakur was accompanied by the team of Airport Authority of India (AAI) and seniors officers of the state government during the survey. The team analysed the feasibility of landing of aircraft and the likely obstacles in the way before preparing detailed report, he said adding that the detailed project report (DPR) would be submitted to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation. The project, if materialised, will not only give boost to the tourism activities in the area but also be of utmost importance from defence point of view since Himachal Pradesh shares boundary with China from tribal districts of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur, he added. PTI DJI CKCK