HP CM flags off Paprola-Pathankot Express Train

Dharamshala (HP), Feb 6 (PTI) Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur flagged off the Paprola-Pathankot Express Train (52476) at Paprola Railway Station in Kangra district on Wednesday. Addressing a public gathering on the occasion, Thakur said this express service will help locals and tourists alike. The express train will cover the distance between Paprola (Baijnath) and Pathankot in 5 hours and 5 minutes, whereas earlier it used to take more than 7 hours. Thakur said the Ferozepur Railway Region has created this four-coach express train, which includes a first-class chair car, two general service coaches and a general-guard van, later more coaches shall be attached to it. Advance booking for the express train is available online on the Indian Railways site. He said the train will have stops at Palampur, Nagrota, Kangra and Jawalamukhi road railway stations. "WiFi facility has been provided at all major stations on this track for the convenience of passengers. Consultation work will provide Kangra station, a heritage look, which will be completed by March 10, 2019. A steam engine train has been made operational for children's rides between Palampur and Baijnath," Thakur said. He said the Kangra Valley Railway's website will be made operational soon. Earlier in day, Divisional Manager of Ferozepur Vivek Kumar welcomed the chief minister upon the latter's arrival from Shimla. The other dignitaries present at the flagging off were Food and Civil Supplies Minister Kisan Kapoor, Health Minister Vipin Parmar, MP Ram Swaroop Sharma, MLAs Ravindra Kumar and Arun Kumar, former MLA Dulo Ram, Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Kundu and Deputy Commissioner Kangra Sandeep Kumar. On December 1 last year, Thakur had spoken to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal regarding speeding up operations on the Pathankot-Jogindranagar and Kalka-Shimla railway tracks. PTI CORR INDIND