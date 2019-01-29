HP CM, guv express grief over George Fernandes' demise

Shimla, Jan 29 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over the death of former defence minister George Fernandes on Tuesday. In his condolence message, the governor said Fernandes was not only an exceptional trade union leader but also an upstanding journalist and politician. "He was one of the leaders who raised their voice against the Emergency. His valuable, frank and farsighted contributions to our country will always be remembered," Devvrat said. The chief minister said Fernandes was one of the most effective voices for the rights of the poor and marginalised. His contribution for the defence of the country between 1998-2004 will always be remembered, "especially for his bold decisions towards strengthening the forces", the chief minister said. Thakur prayed for peace for the departed soul. PTI DJI PTI INDIND