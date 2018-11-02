HP CM launches slew of development projects

Shimla, Nov 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Saturday laid the foundation stone of several upcoming projects including a mini stadium at Reckong Peo. Addressing a gathering at Pooh, while on his daylong visit to the tribal Kinnaur, Thakur said the district was not only one of the biggest in the hill-state but strategically important as well.This is why the state government is paying special attention to develop it, the CM said after laying the foundation stone of a lift irrigation scheme here to be constructed at a cost of Rs 5.73 crore.Later he also presided over the closing ceremony of a four-day long state level Kinnaur Mahotsava-2018 at Reckong Peo.While the stadium at Reckong Peo will be constructed at a cost of Rs 2.38 crore, a water supply scheme in Kalpa nearby will be completed at a cost of Rs 3.26 crore, officials said.The CM also laid the foundation stone of Urban Mission Scheme at Moorang and inaugurated a newly constructed building of PHC Rarang. PTI DJI RHL