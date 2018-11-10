HP CM lays stone for mini-secretariat in Mandi dist

Shimla, Nov 10 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur laid the foundation stone for a mini-secretariat building in Thunag tehsil of Mandi district on Saturday. The mini-secretariat, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 28 crore, has been a long-standing demand of the people of Thunag. Addressing a massive public gathering after presiding over the closing ceremony of the four-day Serajdeep Festival organised at the Cultural Arts Forum of Thunag, the CM said the mini secretariat will give the people of remote areas the opportunity to keep track of works being done in different parts of the state. He said the Serajdeep Festival, celebrated during the period of Diwali festivities, not only promotes cultural heritage but also gives the local folk artists a chance to showcase their talents. Earlier, Thakur participated in a Shobha Yatra and unveiled exhibitions put by various departments. PTI DJI PTI INDIND