HP CM pays tributes to Ambedkar on 62nd death anniversary

Shimla, Dec 6 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur paid floral tributes to Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his 62nd death anniversary, at a state-level function organised here Thursday.On the occasion, Thakur said Ambedkar always fought for equal rights of all sections of the society and is a source of inspiration for all. He belonged to a poor family and struggled hard to attain a high position and contributed immensely for betterment of the nation, the chief minister said.State legislators Nand Lal and J R Katwal and Shimla Mayor Kusum Sadrate were among those who paid floral tributes to Ambedkar. PTI DJI PTI NSD