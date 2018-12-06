scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

HP CM pays tributes to Ambedkar on 62nd death anniversary

Shimla, Dec 6 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur paid floral tributes to Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his 62nd death anniversary, at a state-level function organised here Thursday.On the occasion, Thakur said Ambedkar always fought for equal rights of all sections of the society and is a source of inspiration for all. He belonged to a poor family and struggled hard to attain a high position and contributed immensely for betterment of the nation, the chief minister said.State legislators Nand Lal and J R Katwal and Shimla Mayor Kusum Sadrate were among those who paid floral tributes to Ambedkar. PTI DJI PTI NSD

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos