HP CM thanks Modi for laying foundation stone of college

Shimla, Feb 3 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation stone of a college in Chamba online, officials said.Congratulating the people of the district, Thakur said the multi-crore government model degree college will benefit thousands of students.Modi was on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday to inaugurate several development projects. PTI DJI RHL

