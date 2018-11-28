HP CM to launch anti-drug campaign on Dec 5

Shimla, Nov 28 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will launch an anti-drug campaign on December 5 at Baddi in Solan district here, an official said Wednesday. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Manoj Kumar announced this while presiding over a preparatory meeting in this regard. The government has decided to launch a statewide drive to eradicate drug menace, he said. Kumar directed schools to hold discussions during morning assemblies and organise essay writing, painting and debate competitions to make students aware about the ill-effects of drug abuse. PTI DJI SNESNE