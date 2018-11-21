HP CM to launch different developmental schemes in Palampur

Dharamshala, Nov 21 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will visit Palampur on November 23 to launch different developmental schemes worth crores of rupees, a spokesman said Wednesday. Thakur will first attend a state-level academic conference on free and compulsory education for all, he said. In the afternoon, the chief minister will inaugurate a double-lane bridge at Kalu-De-Hatti on Maul Khad. He will lay foundation stone for a drinking water supply scheme in Ghuggar and will then inaugurate another double-lane bridge on Udhdu nullah in Nagri, the spokesman said. Thakur will also attend a function organised at Gurudwara Sahib, Palampur at 4.50 pm on the occasion of Prakash Utsav of Guru Gobind Singh. PTI CORR SNESNE