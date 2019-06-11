HP CM to visit Netherlands to promote Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet

Shimla, Jun 11 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will visit the Netherlands from June 13-14 to promote 'Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet' to be held in the state later this year.A delegation comprising state Industries minister Bikram Singh and senior officials of the Himachal Pradesh government as well as select companies from the state will accompany the chief minister, a statement issued Tuesday by the Indian Embassy in The Hague said.The investors' meet is scheduled to be held from November 7-8 in Dharamshala. A roadshow will be held in The Hague on June 14 showcasing the investment opportunities in Himachal Pradesh. The delegation will make presentations on the opportunities available in various sectors and interact with the business community of the Netherlands.During the visit, the chief minister will be received by Jan Kees Goet, Secretary General of Ministry of Agriculture.He will also meet and invite the King's Commissioners (Head of the Province) of North and South Holland for the Global Investors' Meet, the statement said.North and South Holland are the most important and advanced provinces of the Netherlands in terms of industries and agriculture. They include the three major cities Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague.The chief minister and his delegation will visit the prestigious GreenTech Exhibition at Amsterdam and interact with horticulture companies and experts from around the world.GreenTech Amsterdam focuses on the entire horticulture chain and around 112 countries and 470 plus companies participate to exchange know-how and follow industry trends.He will further visit the Research Facility for Post-Harvest Research and Agro Food Robotics, Wageningen University to understand post-harvest treatment of apples and latest agricultural techniques. Wageningen University is considered the leading agriculture university in the world.Thakur will also visit a Food Processing Plant engaged in production of plant-based protein.A number of individual meetings with select Dutch companies have also been organised for the chief minister and his delegation. He will study the tourism infrastructure of the Netherlands during his visit. PTI AKV KJ