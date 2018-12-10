HP CM's security officer dies in road accident

/R Shimla, Dec 10 (PTI) A Himachal Pradesh Police sub-inspector, who was deployed in the chief minister's security, died in a road accident in Solan district on Monday, police said. Brij Bhushan Dutta, 54, died when his car collided with an army vehicle on the Kalka-Shimla national highway near Dharampur town. Dutta is survived by his mother, wife and three daughters, the police said.An FIR has been registered and the driver of the vehicle has been booked for rash and negligent driving, the police said. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed condolences over the sub-inspector's sudden demise. PTI DJI ADHMB