HP: Cong accuses BJP govt of spying on its state chief

Shimla, May 6 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Congress Monday accused the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in the state of spying on its state president and other leaders.State Congress spokesperson Narendra Kanwar alleged that Himachal Pradesh CID officer Hira Singh Thakur was keeping a tab on party president Kuldeep Singh Rathore and all four Lok Sabha candidates of the Congress. Thakur was found "spying" on Rathore during an election rally in Theog in Shimla district on Sunday, he alleged. When asked, he told the Congress workers that he was providing information about Rathore to his seniors at their behest for the past some time, he claimed, adding that a video of Thakur's alleged admission was available with the party workers.Kanwar further alleged that the chief minister was also spying on some BJP MLAs, who are are in touch with the Congress leaders and their phones were being allegedly tapped. This is not only violation of Election Commission's model code of conduct but also a defiance of the court orders regarding right to privacy and the provisions of Indian Telegraph Act, he added.Kanwar, along with other state Congress leaders including Hari Krishan Himral and Baldev Thakur lodged a formal complaint with the state election office.The Congress leaders also submitted a memorandum to Governor Acharya Devvrat. PTI DJI RHL