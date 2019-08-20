HP: Cong demands transfer of Una SP, stages walkout from Assembly

Shimla, Aug 20 (PTI) The opposition Congress MLAs led by leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri staged a walkout from state Assembly over the arrest of the personal staff of party leader and Una MLA Satpal Raizada. Raising the issue during question hour, Agnihotri demanded the transfer of Una Superintendent of Police for being part of a "political conspiracy" to defame the lawmaker and the Congress party.Agnihotri said Raizada's personal staff was arrested and a case of liquor recovery was registered by the police in Una a few days ago.However, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur refused to transfer the SP, saying: "My government is ready to conduct a CID inquiry into the matter and if SP is found guilty, action will be taken."The Congress MLAs came to the well of the house and later staged a walkout. PTI DJI RHL