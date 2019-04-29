HP: Cong MLA from Kangra among 16 to submit poll papers on last day of nomination filing

Shimla, Apr 29 (PTI) Congress MLA from Kangra Pawan Kajal was among the 16 candidates to submit their papers for the four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh on the last day of nomination filing.Polling in the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh will be held on May 19, the last of the seven-phase general elections. Kajal filed his nomination as Congress candidate for Kangra parliamentary seat in presence of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, the party's Himachal Pradesh unit chief Kuldeep Rathore and state in-charge Rajni Patil.A total of 55 candidates have filed their nominations for four Lok Sabha seats -- Shimla (SC), Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi. Of them, 8 candidates are in the fray in Shimla, 21 in Mandi, 12 in Kangra and 14 in Hamirpur. The nomination papers will be scrutinised Tuesday and the last of withdrawal of papers is May 2. PTI DJI NSDNSD