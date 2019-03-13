HP Cong seeks registration of FIR against ex-Chopal SDM for "tampering" with EVMs

Shimla, Mar 13 (PTI) A day after Chopal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Mukesh Repaswal was transferred to the state education department, Himachal Congress on Wednesday demanded registration of a criminal case against him for allegedly tampering with EVMs. In a written complaint to the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Himachal Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore said a criminal case should be registered against Repaswal for "tampering" with EVMs. Talking to mediapersons here, state Congress general secretary Rajneesh Kimta demanded Repaswal's custodial interrogation to find out at whose behest he had "tampered" the EVMs. The Congress leader alleged Repaswal had "tampered" the EVMs at the behest of BJP leaders and that similarly EVMs may have been "tampered" in other places as well. Central Armed Police Force (CAPFs) should be deployed outside strong rooms where EVMs have been kept, he said. The State CEO Devesh Kumar could not be contacted for a comment on the matter. Repaswal was Tuesday transferred as Special Secretary, Education as he had reportedly ordered the opening of the EVM strong room in October last year without seeking prior permission. Kimta said Repaswal had opened the strong room in October last year without taking any permission from the Election Commission under the excuse of holding his revenue court there. Repaswal had broken the strong room's lock, he alleged. The Congress leader said his party had lodged the complaint with ECI and the state government at the time "but the state government did not bother to take any action". Now, the ECI transferred him after model code of conduct came into force but his mere transfer is inadequate, he added. PTI DJI PTI INDIND