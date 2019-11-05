HP Cong sets up panel to ascertain causes of its defeat in state assembly bypolls

Shimla, Nov 5 (PTI) The Congress has set up a three-member panel to ascertain causes of its defeat in the recent Himachal Pradesh assembly byelections, a leader of the party's state unit said on Tuesday. Constituted by CWC member and Himachal Congress in-charge Rajani Patil, the committee will assess the situation that arose during by-elections of Dharamshala and Pachhad assembly seatsand led to the defeat of its candidates on both seats, state Congress general secretary Rajneesh Kimta said.The committee, comprising All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Gurkirat Singh and state Congress leaders Ajay Mahajan and Kuldeep Pathania as its members, has been asked to submit the ground report within ten days.Congress lost on both the seats but its performance was the worst ever in Dharamshala as its candidate Vijay Inder Karan had lost even his security deposit, failing to get the requisite one-sixth of the total valid votes polled.Karan had blamed former minister and AICC secretary Sudhir Sharma for 'conniving' with the ruling BJP for his defeat and sought his "immediate expulsion" from the party.Karan had also sent his report to Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president and AICC leadership for taking action against Sharma.PTI DJI RAXRAX