HP expands premium play with new laptops

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Technology major HP said Tuesday it is focussed on strengthening its position in the Indian premium laptop category (USD 800 and above) that is growing at a faster pace than the overall notebook market. According to industry reports, HP has more than 30 per share in the premium laptop segment that includes USD 800 and above category as well as USD 1,000 and above segment. "We have seen a strong growth in our premium category and we continue to focus on expanding it. While we have a product like Spectre that has top of the class features and Pavilion for thin and light products, we found customers want more options within the premium category," HP India Senior Director Personal Systems Vickram Bedi said. He added that with its Envy x360, the company will target millenials who are looking for premium devices that are well-designed and perform well. The HP ENVY x360 is powered by AMD Ryzen Processor and supports Gigabit Wi-Fi speeds to provide fast internet connections for demanding streaming apps for movies, music, and gaming. The series will be priced Rs 60,990 onwards and will be available from November across its HP World stores as well as e-commerce platforms. PC market in India posted a 28.1 per cent growth year-on-year with shipments totalling 2.25 million units in the April-June 2018 quarter, according to research firm IDC. HP led the market with 31.6 per cent share, followed by Dell (23.7 per cent) and Lenovo (18 per cent). PTI SR MRMR