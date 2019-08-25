HP govt declares two-day state mourning for Jaitley

Shimla, Aug 25 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday declared a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect for former finance minister Arun Jaitley who passed away on August 24, an official spokesperson said.The national flag would fly at half-mast on Sunday and Monday at all state government buildings and there will be no official entertainment on these days, he said.Himachal Pradesh Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur paid tributes to Jaitley at the BJP office in New Delhi on Sunday, the spokesperson said.Thakur said the nation has lost a great leader who will always be remembered for his contribution to the party as well as the country.Jaitley, 66, passed away on Saturday after prolonged illness. PTI DJI DIVDIV