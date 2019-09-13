HP govt forms 9 committees for Global Investors' Meet in Dharamshala

Dharamshala, Sep 13 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has formed nine committees to manage the two-day Global Investors' Meet starting here on November 7, a senior official said on Friday.A meeting was held here under the chairmanship of additional chief secretary (udyog) Manoj Kumar regarding the preparations for the event which will conclude on November 8.Kumar informed PTI that nine committees have been constituted to take care of nine aspects-- events, protocols, transportation, urban beautification, media, exhibitions, security, fire fighting and local coordination."In addition, four professional agencies have also been assigned various tasks. One organising committee, constituted under the chairmanship of the chief secretary Himachal, will undertake the inspection and coordination of the event," said Kumar.The hospitality and protocol committee will be chaired by secretary, general administration and the transport committee will be headed by principal secretary, transport, he said.Necessary arrangements will also be made to provide better transport facilities from the airport to the investors' meet site and guidelines have also been issued to ensure comfortable arrangements for stay in Dharamshala.Additional chief secretary has reviewed the police ground of Dharamshala-- where the event is being held-- and issued necessary guidelines to ensure preparations as per the plan discussed during the meeting. Himachal Pradesh government would likely explore an investment of around Rs 85,000 crore in its first ever investors meet. PTI CORR RHL