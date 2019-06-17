HP govt inks pact with Assocham Europe

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government and Assocham Europe have signed an agreement to expand business co-operation with the Netherlands.Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was on a 5-day visit to the Netherlands and Germany along with state industry minister Bikram Singh and other state officials to promote investments into the state, and invite investors to attend Rising Himachal Global Investors meet to be held in Dharamshala in November 2019, according to a statement.The memorandum of understanding was signed on June 14 between Government of Himachal Pradesh represented by Hans Raj Sharma, Director, Industries of Himachal Pradesh and Assocham Europe (Netherlands) Chairman Vikas Chaturvedi.Chaturvedi said there are many areas where Dutch companies can do business in Himachal. Food Processing, agriculture, floriculture, horticulture and tourism are key sectors where there is much potential to be explored. PTI RSN BALBAL